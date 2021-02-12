Skip to main content
Ireland's Sexton out of France Six Nations match after head knock

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit to face France in the Six Nations
Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton is expected to be fit to face France in the Six Nations Geoff Caddick AFP
Dublin (AFP)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been left out of Sunday's must-win game against Six Nations favourites France in Dublin after suffering a blow to the head against Wales last week.

Fly-half Sexton failed to pass the return-to-play protocols after the incident in the 21-16 defeat in Cardiff.

The skipper's long-standing half-back partner Conor Murray will also be absent.

Ulster's Billy Burns will deputise in the number 10 jersey, while Jamison Gibson-Park has replaced Murray at scrum-half.

France will be bidding to win in Dublin in the Six Nations for the first time in a decade, having thumped Italy 50-10 in their opening match.

© 2021 AFP

