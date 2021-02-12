Skip to main content
Live
#Vaccine
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Mario Draghi formally accepts Italian premiership

Issued on:

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021.
Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy February 3, 2021. © REUTERS - Yara Nardi
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, confirmed on Friday he was ready to form Italy's next government and unveiled a cabinet with a mix of technocrats and politicians from his broad coalition.

Advertising

President Sergio Mattarella asked Draghi to be prime minister after party wrangling brought down the previous administration, and set him the task of tackling the coronavirus health crisis and economic meltdown.

Following a week of consultations, almost all the main parties from across the political spectrum pledged their support to Draghi, and prominent figures from these groups were named as ministers.

Luigi Di Maio, a leader of the 5-Star Movement, will remain foreign minister, while Giancarlo Giorgetti, a senior figure in the League party, will be industry minister. Andrea Orlando, from the centre-left Democratic Party, will be labour minister.

However, some key posts went to non-affiliated technocrats, including Daniele Franco, director general of the Bank of Italy, who was named as economy minister and Roberto Cingolani, a physicist and IT expert, who was handed the new role of minister for green transition.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.