Lam guides Bordeaux-Begles to Stade Francais rout

Ben Lam last scored in December 19's loss at Montpellier

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Former New Zealand sevens international Ben Lam scored his first try since December as Bordeaux-Begles moved up to fourth in the Top 14 with Saturday's 44-6 home hammering over Stade Francais.

Lam, who joined the French club from the Hurricanes this season, crossed as did lock Cyril Cazeaux, winger Romain Buros and Kiwi fly-half Ben Botica, who also kicked 22 points.

The defeat leaves the Parisians in eighth place.

The hosts' coach Christophe Urios made two changes from last month's win at Clermont. He was again without France Six Nations squad members Cameron Woki and Matthieu Jalibert, who was replaced in the starting lineup by Botica, son of ex-New Zealand stand-off Frano Botica.

His Parisian counterpart Gonzala Quesada named winger Lester Etien in midfield with Gael Fickou away with les Bleus and Jonathan Danty injured.

The home team dominated the opening quarter and led 16-3 after Cazeaux crashed over.

Bordeaux-Begles led 22-6 at the break as Botica added two penalties after two Joris Segonds efforts for the visitors.

Ten minutes into the second half Botica crossed in style.

Then substitute Jean-Baptiste Dubie off-loaded to Lam on the left wing and he pushed former France U20s captain Arthur Coville away with ease to dive over in the corner with less than 20 minutes to go. It was his fourth try this term.

Buros added a fourth try with a tidy finish a minute from full-time.

Bautista Delguy left the field after 22 minutes with a thigh problem, adding to Urios' injury problems. The club's other Argentine winger Santiago Cordero is already out with a shoulder problem.

Later, two-time Rugby World Cup winner Victor Vito takes his La Rochelle side to Toulon looking to close the gap on top-of-the table Toulouse.

On Friday, South Africa's World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe added a ninth try for the campaign in the leader's 31-9 win at Pau.

© 2021 AFP