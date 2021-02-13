Sharma hits first Test century against England

The opener completed his century in the second session on day one of the second Test against England

Advertising Read more

Chennai (India) (AFP)

India's Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century against England to steady the hosts in the second match on Saturday.

The opener completed his hundred in the second session on day one as he raised the bat to cheering fans allowed into the ground in Chennai for the first time since the pandemic.

Sharma was batting alongside Ajinkya Rahane, on 26, as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run stand to steer India, who trail the four-Test series 1-0, to 148 for three after winning the toss.

The 33-year-old Sharma has scored over 2,000 runs including seven tons in 36 Tests with an average of 44.

© 2021 AFP