Skip to main content
Live
#Impeachment
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

West Indies 41-3 against Bangladesh in second Test

Issued on: Modified:

Munir Uz zaman AFP
1 min
Advertising

Dhaka (AFP)

West Indies were 41-3 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican, two not out, after Kraigg Brathwaite (six), Shayne Moseley (seven) and John Campbell (18) were dismissed.

Bangladesh were earlier all out for 296 runs in their first innings replying to West Indies’ 409 runs

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as Liton Das made the highest 71 runs for Bangladesh.

Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs for the hosts respectively.

West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.