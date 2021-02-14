In-form Silva fires Frankfurt third in Bundesliga

Andre Silva has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Eintracht Frankfurt continued their surge up the Bundesliga table by moving into third with a 2-0 win over struggling Cologne on Sunday, as in-form striker Andre Silva scored again.

Portugal international Silva netted his 18th league goal of the season in the 57th minute, before Evan N'Dicka put the game to bed 11 minutes from time.

Eintracht have now won eight of their last nine Bundesliga games to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

They sit three points clear of fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and one ahead of fourth-placed Wolfsburg as they bid to reach Europe's premier club competition for the first time since losing the 1960 European Cup final to Real Madrid.

Silva only has Robert Lewandowski above him in the goalscoring charts after netting his sixth goal in four matches.

Wolfsburg could retake third spot when they host fellow European hopefuls Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Sunday.

Bayern Munich, who won the Club World Cup in Qatar in midweek, face Arminia Bielefeld at the Allianz Arena on Monday, looking to move seven points clear of RB Leipzig at the top.

© 2021 AFP