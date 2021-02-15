Cuadrado out but Dybala, Ramsey back training with Juventus

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Colombian midfielder Juan Cuadrado will miss Juventus's midweek Champions League last 16, first leg trip to Porto, the Italian team said Monday.

Cuadrado picked up "a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh (and) will be reevaluated again in 10 days," the club said.

The 32-year-old came off during Juventus's 1-0 defeat at Napoli on Saturday which put the brakes on the champions' push for a 10th consecutive league title.

However, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey both "trained partially with the group" on Monday morning.

Dybala has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since mid-January with Ramsey hampered by a muscular problem for the past two weeks.

