Former Bucs, Chargers receiver Jackson dead at 38: police

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, seen here in 2013, has died at the age of 38

Miami (AFP)

Former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson, a three-time Pro-Bowler during a 12-season NFL career, was found dead in a hotel in Florida on Monday, police said.

A statement from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 38-year-old was discovered in a hotel room in Brandon, east of Tampa, early Monday by a housekeeper.

The local medical examiner's office was yet to confirm the cause of death but a statement said Jackson's body showed "no sign of trauma."

The statement said Jackson's family had reported him missing last Thursday, and that officers from the sheriff's department located him at the hotel on Friday.

The missing person's case was closed after officer's assessed Jackson's well-being, the statement said.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Jackson began his career with the Chargers in 2005 after being chosen in the 2nd round of the draft. He earned Pro-Bowl selections in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

He joined Tampa Bay in 2012, but played his last game for the club in 2016 after suffering a knee injury.

