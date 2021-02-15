Matushima's Clermont back training after Covid-19 outbreak

Clermont's Kotaro Matsushima has scored 22 tries in 39 Tests since his Japan debut in 2014

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Kotaro Matsushima's Clermont announced on Monday the squad had returned to training in small groups after coronavirus cases caused the postponement of last weekend's Top 14 game at Agen.

"The training centre, closed since Tuesday afternoon resumed some activity this morning with players back in groups of five, as they wait for the new Covid tests today," the club said.

"They (if negative), could allow the Yellow and Blues to return to something similar to normality with group training sessions from tomorrow afternoon with Saturday's match with Bayonne at Stade Marcel-Michel in mind," they added.

Japan full-back Matsushima joined the two-time winners, who are fifth in the table, at the start of the season and has scored six tries in 13 matches in all competitions.

The trip to Agen has been re-scheduled by the Top 14 for February 27.

