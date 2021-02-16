Skip to main content
Live
#G5Sahel
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Liverpool hit form to take control of Leipzig tie

Issued on: Modified:

Salah scored the opening goal for Liverpool
Salah scored the opening goal for Liverpool Attila KISBENEDEK AFP
1 min
Advertising

Budapest (AFP)

Liverpool seized the initiative against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with a comfortable 2-0 win in Budapest on Tuesday.

Clinical strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the space of five minutes early in the second half, both courtesy of dreadful defensive errors, were decisive and leave Leipzig facing a stern task in the return leg at Anfield on March 10.

The win ends a run of three straight defeats for Jurgen Klopp's men that has left the English champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

The first leg was moved from Leipzig to the Hungarian capital due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel restrictions.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.