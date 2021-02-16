Liverpool hit form to take control of Leipzig tie

Advertising Read more

Budapest (AFP)

Liverpool seized the initiative against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with a comfortable 2-0 win in Budapest on Tuesday.

Clinical strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the space of five minutes early in the second half, both courtesy of dreadful defensive errors, were decisive and leave Leipzig facing a stern task in the return leg at Anfield on March 10.

The win ends a run of three straight defeats for Jurgen Klopp's men that has left the English champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

The first leg was moved from Leipzig to the Hungarian capital due to Germany's strict Covid-19 travel restrictions.

