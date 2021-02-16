Skip to main content
Live
#G5Sahel
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Racquet-smashing Djokovic into Australian Open semis

Issued on:

Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet before beating Alexander Zverev
Serbia's Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet before beating Alexander Zverev Paul CROCK AFP
1 min
Advertising

Melbourne (AFP)

Eight-time winner Novak Djokovic smashed his racquet en route to a tense, four-set win over Germany's Alexander Zverev to reach his 39th Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

It was a patchy performance from the world number one, who is nursing an abdominal injury and drew deeply on his mental fortitude to win 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6).

Djokovic will be hot favourite to advance to Sunday's final when he plays Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who continued his dream run with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win against injured Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The Serb remains on track for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title and 18th Grand Slam trophy, nipping at the heels of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who both have 20.

Zverev lost to Dominic Thiem in last year's Melbourne semi-finals, and fell agonisingly short against the Austrian at last year's US Open in his only Grand Slam final.

© 2021 AFP

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.