Wales' Halaholo signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Wales centre Willis Halaholo has agreed a new long-term deal with Cardiff Blues, the Pro14 region announced Tuesday.

News of Halaholo's contract extension was made public just days after his impressive Test debut during Wales' 25-24 Six Nations away victory over Scotland last weekend.

The 30-year-old New Zealand-born midfielder, qualified for Wales on residency grounds, starred off the bench as Wayne Pivac's side made it two wins from two matches in this year's Championship.

Halaholo joined the Blues in 2016 and then recovered from a serious knee injury before securing his Wales call-up.

"With Dai Young coming in as director of rugby and such an exciting and developing squad, it was a simple decision for me to make," Halaholo said in a Blues statement.

"It was a long road back from my knee injury, but I feel I am rediscovering my previous form and there is definitely more to come," he added, with the capital city outfit not disclosing the length of his latest contract.

Meanwhile, former Wales prop Young said: "Everyone knows Willis' ability as a player -- he carries hard, has electric feet and is a quality defender.

"He is the kind of player that gives the opposition headaches as you don't know what he is going to do.

"It was great to see him called up by Wales and I was very impressed with his performance in Scotland, where he made a big impression and displayed real maturity and leadership."

© 2021 AFP