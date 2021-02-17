Amanda Gorman poem to be published in French

Amanda Gorman's captivating performance at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden has rocketed her to superstardom

Paris (AFP)

A poem by Amanda Gorman, the young star of President Joe Biden's inauguration, is being translated into French, the Editions Fayard publishing house said Wednesday.

The inauguration poem by the 22-year-old US National Youth Poet Laureate, "The Hill We Climb", is due out in hard copy next month in the United States and the French version will follow in May.

It is being translated by up-and-coming music star Marie-Pierra Kakoma, who goes by the stage name Lous and the Yakuza. The Belgian-Congolese singer was recently nominated for France's top Victoires de la Musique awards.

Gorman's captivating performance on January 22 has rocketed her to superstardom. She has picked up millions of social media and celebrity fans, a modelling contract and she also opened this month's Super Bowl.

