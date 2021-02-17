Ronaldo, Kulusevski lead Juventus at Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo plays in Portugal for the first time in the Juventus jersey

Advertising Read more

Porto (Portugal) (AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski will spearhead the Juventus front line in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg tie at Portuguese side Porto.

Sweden's Kulusevski got the nod ahead of Alvaro Morata, who starts on the bench, alongside 36-year-old Ronaldo who plays his first Juve game in his native Portugal.

Ronaldo, the competition's record goalscorer, will have his work cut out against a side who have not conceded a home goal so far in this season's tournament.

Coach Andrea Pirlo juggled Juve's defence with Alex Sandro returning, playing alongside veteran captain Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo.

Porto captain Pepe has the task of stopping fellow Portugal international Ronaldo, who he played alongside at Real Madrid where they won three Champions League trophies together.

Juventus have never lost against Porto in the Champions League with three wins and a draw.

Both teams are two-time European Cup winners.

Juventus's last title was in 1996 and Porto's in 2004.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League last-16, first leg between Porto and Juventus at Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (2000 GMT kick-off):

Porto (4-4-2)

Agustin Marchesin; Wilson Manafa, Pepe, Chancel Mbemba, Sanusi Zaidu; Jesus Corona, Otavio, Sergio Oliveira, Andrea Mateus Uribe; Moussa Marega, Medhi Taremi

Coach: Sergio Conceicao (POR)

Juventus (4-4-2)

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Andrea Pirlo (ITA)

Referee: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

© 2021 AFP