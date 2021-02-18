Backyard ice rinks on the rise in pandemic Canada

Felix Rheaume (C) and his family play hockey on the ice rink in their backyard in Montreal

Montreal (AFP)

With health authorities restricting public gatherings and other social activities, more Canadians than ever are embracing an old winter tradition -- the backyard ice rink.

Felix Rheaume stands on a large rink that takes up almost his entire yard in Montreal, skates on feet and hockey stick in hand.

"We are in our family bubble, we respect the public health rules and we have fun at the same time," he said, ready to slap a puck across the smooth 20-by-16 foot (six-by-five meter) patch of ice.

The rinks are allowing Canadians to skate and play ice hockey -- the country's national pastime -- while avoiding personal contact beyond their immediate family and friends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearby Rheaume's youngest daughter, wearing a bright pink helmet and padded ski pants, kicks forward and immediately falls before breaking out in laughter, as her siblings watch.

The number of family outdoor rinks in Quebec province alone has doubled from past winters to more than 1,550, according to data collected by Stephane Kirouac, an electronics teacher.

The 56-year-old has been running a French-language website since 2003 called "Building an outdoor rink is easy."

"During the pandemic, the number of rinks has exploded," he told AFP, adding that "a third of these people have zero experience building a skating rink."

It's not just the rinks but also the rink enthusiasts that are growing in number: A Facebook group where photos and advice are shared has seen membership increase from 800 people in September to more than 7,000 at present.

- Ice time -

"This is the first year we've done this," said Rheaume, 35, explaining that "it's pretty simple, it's done in half a day."

He estimated the cost of his rink at around Can$250 (US$200) for water and materials.

Rinks are constructed directly on grass or atop a canvas or plastic sheet. Edges are formed from boards, and water is added a bit at a time so that it can freeze over several days.

With three children at home, Rheaume was attracted by the simplicity of this outdoor activity, with the rink located mere feet from his house where he has been teleworking for months.

"It allowed us to do stuff with the girls, to go out, get some fresh air and move around yet still be in compliance with the (latest) lockdown," he explained.

His girls, age three, 11 and 12, only occasionally skated prior to the pandemic, but now go out on the ice in the backyard twice a week.

"Due to Covid-19, we don't want to go to a place where it's too crowded, as it can sometimes be at the frozen pond in the park or at a public ice rink," he said.

"Now is really the best time to do it," said Simon Bedard, a 28-year-old hockey fan who built his first backyard ice rink in December with the help of neighbours.

The rink has become a meeting place, especially on weekends, which allows people to keep in touch while respecting social distancing.

"Definitely, I intend to repeat the experience next year," said Rheaume, adding that he was surprised his family's enthusiasm for the rink didn't quickly melt after a few laps.

