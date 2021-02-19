France star Dupont in doubt for Scotland clash with Covid-19

Antoine Dupont has scored eight tries in 29 Tests since his France debut in 2017

Paris (AFP)

Star France scrum-half Antoine Dupont has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Friday, making him a doubt for next weekend's Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Dupont returned a positive result after head coach Fabien Galthie was placed in isolation earlier this week ahead of the fixture with the Scots in Paris on February 28.

In-form Dupont, 24, will need to return a negative result during the next round of testing to be able to face Gregor Townsend's men next Sunday.

Eleven other squad members, including captain Charles Ollivon, were negative.

"Following the first PCR tests undertaken on the morning of Friday, February 19, the first 12 showed 11 negative results," the FFR said.

"Today he (Dupont) is asymptomatic. In line with the Covid-19 protocol he will remain in isolation over the next days," it added.

The players have returned to their homes for a rest weekend without Test matches scheduled before coming back to the team's training centre on Sunday.

If Dupont is unable to face Scotland, Galthie has Toulon's Baptiste Serin and Sebastien Bezy as replacement options.

Two other coaches, one un-named as well as set-piece specialist William Servat have also contracted the illness.

