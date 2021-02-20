Marseille held by Nantes despite Payet strike

Payet (R) has only scored four league goals this season

Paris (AFP)

Marseille missed the chance to move back into the European places in Ligue 1 on Saturday as they needed a second-half equaliser from Dimitri Payet to secure a 1-1 draw at struggling Nantes.

The visitors remain without back-to-back wins since early December after following their midweek victory over Nice with a stuttering performance.

Nantes, languishing in the relegation play-off place, were dreaming of a second straight win themselves when Ludovic Blas put them ahead in the 50th minute, profiting from Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda missing his attempted clearance kick from Alvaro's tame back-pass.

Payet levelled 19 minutes later and almost snatched a winner, but was denied by a flying save from home 'keeper Alban Lafont.

Marseille remain in crisis, without a permanent manager and with only two wins in 13 league games, but are level on points with fifth-placed Rennes thanks to their strong start to the campaign.

Talk of a title bid is well and truly over though, with Lyon and Lille both 17 points clear of OM in sixth.

