Second gold for Liensberger in slalom, Shiffrin takes bronze

With slalom gold, Katharina Liensberger won her third medal of the world championships

Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy) (AFP)

Austria's Katharina Liensberger upstaged US rival Mikaela Shiffrin to claim her second gold of the world ski championships by winning the women's slalom title on Saturday.

Liensberger, who has already won parallel gold and giant slalom bronze in Cortina d'Ampezzo, recorded the two fastest runs, in 48.48sec and 51.02sec, for a combined winning time of 1min 39.50sec.

It was an astonishing display of controlled aggression from Liensberger down the steep and direct Druscie piste, sun-kissed for the first run but pitched in large part into shade for the second.

"It's amazing," said Liensberger. "It's just incredible.

"I really gave it all today. I worked so hard for it… It's amazing that it all comes back if you really want something the whole universe does (my guess) something, I think, for you."

Liensberger added that of her treble medal haul, slalom gold was ranked the highest.

"Yes it is, especially in the slalom. It was so often so near and so close," she said. "I won this race and it means so much to me."

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova claimed silver, at 1.00sec, with four-time defending champion Shiffrin taking bronze (+1.98) for her fourth medal of these championships.

Shiffrin's medal means she equals Christl Cranz, who won four golds and a silver racing for Germany in the 1930s, for most medals in the women's slalom.

The American's world medal haul now stands at 11, bringing her level with Marielle Goitschel and leaving her behind only Cranz (15) and Sweden's Anja Pearson (13) as female skiers with more medals.

Slovenian Andreja Slokar, who sat 17th at 2.33sec after the first run, clocked the second fastest time down the second (51.36) to hold the lead as the numbers ran down.

Outside of the top four, only Slokar's teammate Ana Bucik, Switzerland's Camille Rast, Germany's Lena Duerr and Asa Ando on Japan got within two seconds of Lienseberger's lead first-leg time.

And neither of them troubled the 23-year-old Slokar as all lost valuable time in the mid-section.

Shiffrin started with a 1.05 advantage on the Slovene, but that had fallen to 0.62 midway down the slope and 0.40 into the final third, before the American rebounded to come in temporary first place.

Eyes turned immediately to two-time former world combined champion Wendy Holdener, but the Swiss racer made a slight mistake coming into the finish area and dropped 0.30sec on Shiffrin.

Then came Vlhova. The 25-year-old Slovak started with a one-second advantage over Shiffrin and maintained that with a wonderful display of rhythmic slalom skiing.

There was baited breath from a crowd drastically reduced in numbers because of Covid-19 restrictions as Liensberger, banging her poles, took to the start hut.

With her long blonde hair hanging loose from her helmet, Liensberger did not hold back, turning the screw from the off to immediately increase her 0.30sec start lead over Vlhova and never relenting in a second breathless run.

There was a high rate of attrition down the piste. Of 106 racers from 44 countries in the first run, 40 failed to finish.

From the top 30 in the second leg, another five fell by the wayside, including American Nina O'Brien, who had finished an impressive 10th in the giant slalom.

© 2021 AFP