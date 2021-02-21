Djokovic crushes Medvedev to win record 9th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has now won six Grand Slam titles since turning 30, a feat matched only by Rafael Nadal.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic brushed aside Daniil Medvedev of Russia in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to win a record-extending ninth Australian Open title on Sunday.

The win at Rod Laver Arena gave Djokovic his 18th Grand Slam title, leaving him just two short of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Much like Dominic Thiem in last year's final, Djokovic faced an opponent desperate for success and his own seat at the Grand Slam table.

But unlike Thiem, who pushed Djokovic to five sets, Medvedev never really threatened.

The 33-year-old made a mockery of the Russian's 20-match winning streak and his pre-match barb that all the pressure to win was on the champion.

He broke him seven times for the match and closed out the one-sided contest with a net-rush and a brilliant leaping volley.

Having extended his unbeaten record in nine finals at Melbourne Park, the Serb roared in triumph and wrapped up his team in a group hug.

He now has won six Grand Slam titles after the age of 30, equalling Nadal's record.

