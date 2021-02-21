Woodgate to remain as Bournemouth boss until end of season

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

English Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as their manager until the end of the season.

Woodgate took over as caretaker boss earlier this month after Jason Tindall was sacked.

Former Arsenal and France stars Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry had been linked with the vacant position.

Woodgate, a former manager of Middlesbrough, had joined Bournemouth's coaching staff just two days before Tindall's departure on February 3.

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that Jonathan Woodgate has agreed a short-term deal to be the club's head coach until the end of the season," a club statement said on Sunday.

"The 41-year-old has been caretaker manager for the Cherries' last five fixtures, following the departure of Jason Tindall.

"In that time, Woodgate has recorded three wins, a draw and a defeat, keeping three successive clean sheets and progressing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club's history."

Tindall was sacked after six months in charge having replaced Eddie Howe in August following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Ex-Leeds and England defender Woodgate was appointed as Middlesbrough's manager in June 2019, but lasted only 12 months in the role before being replaced by Neil Warnock.

Bournemouth are sixth in the Championship and currently hold the last play-off berth after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at QPR.

© 2021 AFP