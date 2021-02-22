Dortmund fined for mask-free players party after derby win

Striker Erling Braut Haaland (R) and England winger Jadon Sancho both scored in Dortmund's derby win on Saturday

Advertising Read more

Berlin (AFP)

Borussia Dortmund on Monday accepted a fine of 75,000 euros ($91,260) after their players broke the German league's hygiene rules with an impromptu victory celebration on the team bus after last weekend's derby win against Schalke.

The German Football League (DFL) issued the fine after footage emerged of Dortmund players celebrating Saturday on the team bus without masks and without observing social distancing rules.

The club quickly accepted the fine having issued an apology on Sunday as Germany has been in lockdown since November amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The DFL took a dim view of the incident after around 200 fans were also allowed to gather outside the club's training ground to greet the team bus arriving in Dortmund after Saturday's 4-0 away win.

"There is no question that the derby is a special game. Nevertheless, the club has the responsibility to control and monitor compliance with the rules," the DFL said in a statement.

"All matches must be held in compliance with the currently valid medical-hygienic concept, including the arrival and departure" of teams.

Dortmund said they would consult with police and the relevant authorities to stop similar scenes happening in future.

Star striker Erling Braut Haaland netted two goals, including a spectacular volley, while England winger Jadon Sancho also scored in the emphatic win.

© 2021 AFP