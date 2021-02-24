Five key stages on the 2021 Giro d'Italia

Wout van Aert on the white gravel roads of the Strade Bianche, a section of which has been selected for the 2021 Giro

Paris (AFP)

AFP Sport takes a look at the five key stages of the 2021 Giro d'Italia, which runs from May 8-30, after its route was unveiled on Wednesday:

Strade Bianchi to kick up some dust

Peruggia - Montalcino - 163km

As the dust settles on the early running and the first rest day, stage 11 will kick up a new cloud on the 35km section that gives the Strade Bianchi classic its name.

The Australian Cadel Evans emerged the winner here in 2010 on a rainy day that covered the riders in white mud on the non-tarmac section of a region known for its wines.

The monster climb of Friouli

Cittadella - Monte Zoncolan, 205km

The 14th stage in the multilingual region near Austria and Slovenia takes the race back to the totemic Zoncolan mountain which features the steepest finish of the Giro with its double-digit gradients towards the peak in the final kilometres.

Three mountains in the Dolomites

Sacile - Cortina d'Ampezzo, 212km

Three climbs that marked the centenary version of the Giro will make the 16th stage, a potential turning point in the fortunes of the contenders with the Dolomites making an epic backdrop. The second climb takes the Giro to its highest point at 2,239m and is being touted as the 'Queen stage' with its 5,700m of ascent.

The final and maybe decisive mountain

Verbania - Alpe Motta, 164km

The 20th stage is a testing sidestep into Switzerland to climb the Passo di San Bernardino and the Splugenpass, both well above the clouds and the treeline at over 2000m. But the decider could well be the Alpe Motta which rounds out 4800m of total climbing.

Last day time-trial delivers champion

Senago - Milan, 29.4 km

Anyone who witnessed the triumphant final day entry into Milan last year of the young British champion Tao Geoghegan Hart as he overturned the lead of Australia's Jai Hindley is also likely to enjoy the 29.4km concluding race against the clock culminating in front of the Duomo.

