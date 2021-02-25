England's Lawes out of Wales Six Nations clash

Courtney Lawes has been ruled out of England's Six Nations match against Wales

London (AFP)

England suffered a blow ahead of their Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday after Courtney Lawes was ruled out through injury.

Lawes was set to continue at blindside flanker in Cardiff but suffered an unspecified injury during training on Wednesday.

Eddie Jones, the England coach, is set to provide more details during a news conference later Thursday.

Lawes' place in the back-row has been taken by Mark Wilson, who returns after being dropped for the defending champions' second-round win over Italy.

The only other change to that XV is the recall of hooker Jamie George in place of Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Wales, who along with France are one of the only two teams left in this season's Six Nations who can complete a Grand Slam, are due to name their team later on Thursday.

England (15-1)

Elliot Daly; Anthony Watson, Henry Slade, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson; Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, George Martin, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Max Malins

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

© 2021 AFP