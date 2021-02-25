Sexton returns as Ireland make sweeping changes for Italy Six Nations clash

Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland in their Six Nations match against Italy

Dublin (AFP)

Johnny Sexton returns to lead a much-changed Ireland side in Saturday's Six Nations match against Italy, with Andy Farrell's men seeking a first win in this year's tournament.

The Irish head to Rome hoping to avoid losing their first three games for the first time since the 1998 Five Nations, when they ended up with the wooden spoon.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made seven changes including an all-new front row after the 15-13 defeat by France, with prop Tadhg Furlong starting his first Test since the loss to England last February.

James Ryan returns to partner Iain Henderson in the second row after he, like Sexton, missed the France game because he failed to pass return-to-play protocols relating to head injuries.

Will Connors comes in at flanker for Leinster team-mate Josh van der Flier and twinkle-toed winger Jordan Larmour replaces veteran Keith Earls, who is on the bench.

Earls's Munster team-mate scrum-half Conor Murray is still battling back from a hamstring injury so Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Jamison Gibson-Park.

Both Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt have spoken of their frustration at the lack of finishing by the backs.

However, they have remained faithful in large part to those who played in the France game and in the 21-16 defeat by Wales.

As a result, Robbie Henshaw will win his 50th cap, partnering Garry Ringrose in the centre.

The Irish have garnered two bonus losing points and will start as favourites against bottom-placed Italy, who have beaten Ireland just once in the Six Nations, in 2013.

Team (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; CJ Stander; Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

