Gayle returns to West Indies T20 squad after two-year absence

Back in the big time: Chris Gayle playing for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League on Monday

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP)

Chris Gayle was called into the West Indies Twenty20 squad on Friday for the first time in two years as the 41-year-old eyes a place in the World Cup later this year.

Gayle, one of cricket's global superstars, was named in the 14-man squad for the three-game series against Sri Lanka which starts in Antigua on Wednesday.

The charismatic Gayle wants to help steer West Indies to a successful defence of their World Twenty20 title in India in October and November.

The Jamaican opening batsman played the last of his 58 T20 internationals against England on home turf in March 2019.

He has made 1,627 runs in the format with a highest score of 117 at an average of over 32.

