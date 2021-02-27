Bird wins in Saudi after Lynn crash

Advertising Read more

Riyadh (AFP)

Britain's Sam Bird, behind the wheel of a Jaguar, won the second Diriyah Formula E race in the Saudi capital on Saturday as compatriot Alex Lynn survived a terrifying crash.

Bird finished ahead of Dutchman and pole-sitter Robin Frijns of Virgin Racing and French driver Jean-Eric Vergne in a DS Techeetah.

The race ended three laps early when red flags came out following an accident suffered by Lynn whose Mahindra car skidded and overturned on the tight circuit.

"Following his accident in today's ePrix @alexlynnracing is conscious, talking and on his way to hospital for checks," the Mahindra team tweeted.

Friday's opening race of the floodlit double-header was won by Nyck de Vries in a Mercedes.

It was a problematic second race in the desert for Mercedes who needed permission from the stewards to take part.

That was after Mercedes client Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara had crashed heavily into a barrier following a rear-braking system failure in a practice start.

The next round of the all-electric series takes place in Rome on April 10.

Results

1. Sam Bird (GBR/Jaguar) 29 laps, 2. Robin Frijns (NED/Virgin Racing) at 2.194sec, 3. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS Techeetah) 4.846, 4. Antonio Felix da Costa (POR/DS Techeetah) 6.900, 5. Nick Cassidy (NZL/Virgin Racing) 9.079

World championship standings

Drivers

1. Nyck de Vries (NED/Mercedes) 29 pts, 2. Sam Bird (GBR/Jaguar) 25, 3. Robin Frijns (NED/Virgin Racing) 22, 4. Edoardo Mortara (SUI/Venturi) 18, 5. Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA/DS Techeetah) 15

