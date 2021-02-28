Close call: Liverpool's Egyptian star Mohamed Salah just misses the target in the win at Sheffield United

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine. With all the problems we have had we're still around the exciting places."

-- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after a 2-0 at Sheffield United snapped a four-game Premier League losing streak.

"It's all these outside influences. That's influencing referees."

-- Ole Gunner Solskjaer believes Manchester United are being negatively influenced by opposition managers referring to their penalty record after being denied a spot-kick in a 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

"He is quiet, doesn't speak to you (the media), watches, reads, listens or probably not, because he is from Real Madrid, probably ignores it a little bit."

-- Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho on Gareth Bale who scored twice in a 4-0 win against Burnley but who won't be carried away by the hype over his performance.

"All I will end up with is a fine and that won't help anyone. The dog won't be able to eat its food, wife won't be able to eat, so I can't say anything."

-- England coach Eddie Jones refusing to discuss the referee after Wales were awarded two controversial tries in their 40-24 Six Nations win in Cardiff.

"Before walking we will have to crawl."

-- Italy coach Franco Smith after his team lost 48-10 to Ireland, their 30th successive defeat in the Six Nations.

"We lost my father Hannu to cancer this weekend. Most knew him as a rallying great who ushered in the golden years of the sports. To me he was dad -- and an incredible one at that."

-- Vesa Mikkola, son of 1983 world rally champion Hannu Mikkola who died at the age of 78.

"I am kind of the wrong guy to go at because I do my homework."

-- NBA star LeBron James hitting back at footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic who said athletes should "stay out" of politics, mentioning James by name and calling him out over his political activism.

"It is so difficult. Twenty in this period, in this era, with this situation around the world. To be able to do 20 is maybe one of the greatest achievements we have done together in our careers."

-- Man City coach Pep Guardiola after a 2-1 win over West Ham extended his team's winning run to 20 games.

