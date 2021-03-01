Hawks fire head coach Pierce: official

The Atlanta Hawks have fired head coach Lloyd Pierce following the team's lacklustre start to the season

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce on Monday following the team's lacklustre start to the season.

A statement from the Hawks said Pierce had been "relieved of his duties" as the team attempted to reinvigorate their season.

Atlanta are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with 14 wins and 20 defeats, just outside the playoff places.

"We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta," Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk said in a statement.

"We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season," Schlenk added.

Pierce took over as Hawks head coach in 2018, compiling a 63-120 record in his 183 games in charge.

