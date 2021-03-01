Leg injury forces world No. 1 Barty out of Dubai championship

Australia's Ashleigh Barty rests during her Australian Open defeat by Karolina Muchova

Doha (AFP)

World number one Ashleigh Barty will not compete at the Dubai Championships next week because of a leg injury, she said in a statement on Monday.

"Unfortunately I have withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a left leg injury," she said in a statement published by the WTA.

"I look forward to competing again in Miami in a few weeks' time."

Barty, who also dropped out of the Qatar Open currently underway in Doha, is the reigning champion at Miami.

Unseeded American Danielle Collins sent an out-of-sorts Barty crashing out of the Adelaide International in the second round last month.

Collins seized on some poor serving from the Australian to claim a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win in just 65 minutes.

It was Collins' first win over Barty in three encounters and her first win against a current world number one.

