Murray fights back to beat Haase in Rotterdam first round

Advertising Read more

Rotterdam (Netherlands) (AFP)

Andy Murray fought back from a set down to defeat home hope Robin Haase and claim his first top-level win of the year at the ATP tournament in Rotterdam on Monday.

The former world number one suffered a first-round loss in his first ATP event of the season last week in Montpellier and was in danger of another early exit after dropping a one-sided opening set in the Netherlands.

But the three-time Grand Slam champion battled back to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 and book a last-16 meeting with either American qualifier Marcos Giron or Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev.

Murray, who like Haase is playing on a wildcard, looked to be staring defeat in the face on several occasions.

The Briton, now ranked 123rd in the world after struggling with hip and groin injuries, saved two break points in the seventh game of the second set before racing through the tie-break to force a decider.

He trailed his fellow 33-year-old Haase 3-0 in the third set, but found form at just the right time to reel off six successive games to clinch victory.

Murray, who missed the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19, is playing only his second ATP Tour event since last October.

Japanese star Kei Nishikori secured his first win of 2021, seeing off seventh-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

"It was a very tight game, he was serving great especially in the first set and he won a lot on first serve," said Nishikori.

© 2021 AFP