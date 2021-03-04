Sri Lanka make 131-9 in first T20 against West Indies

Advertising Read more

St. John's (Antigua and Barbuda) (AFP)

Sri Lanka, bidding to win a cricket match for the first time in a year, made a below-par 131-9 in the first Twenty20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday.

The tourists were put into bat by the 2012 and 2016 world champions whose line-up included 41-year-old batting star Chris Gayle, playing his first game for the West Indies in two years.

Pathum Nissanka marked his Sri Lanka debut with a top score of 39 off 34 balls with four boundaries and one of his team's only three sixes.

The 22-year-old batsman shared a 51-run second wicket partnership with opener Niroshan Dickwella (33).

However, the tourists never got to grips with the accurate West Indies attack which featured 39-year-old fast bowler Fidel Edwards making his return to the team for the first time since 2012.

Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy, playing just his third T20 International, had the best figures of 2-25 from his four overs.

Jason Holder finished with an economical 1-19 while there was was also a wicket for 21-year-old debutant off-spinner Kevin Sinclair who opened the bowling and claimed the wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka.

The second and third games in the series also take place at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on March 5 and 7.

The teams will then play three ODIs and two Tests.

