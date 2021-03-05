Australia set New Zealand 157-run target in fourth T20

Advertising Read more

Wellington (AFP)

Australia set New Zealand a target of 157 in the fourth T20 international in Wellington on Friday as they look to avoid a series defeat.

The Australians scored 156 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat at a ground where they cruised to victory on Wednesday after smashing 208.

Captain Aaron Finch anchored the tourists' innings with a gritty 56.

Finch chiselled out his 14th T20 half-century in 47 balls which included no sixes and five fours -- four of which came in the final over, in which Kyle Jamieson conceded 26 runs.

But he struggled for partners as the Black Caps pinned back Australia's batters with accurate bowling and a steady flow of wickets.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming three for 32.

With the wicket proving spin-friendly, Australia will be looking for Ashton Agar to maintain the form that saw him claim six wickets in Wednesday's match.

They trail the series 2-1 and need a victory to avoid a series defeat and force a decider on Sunday.

© 2021 AFP