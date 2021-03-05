Kraft leaps to first win in a year as he takes third world title

Stefan Kraft won the large hill world title in the snow at Oberstdorf

Oberstdorf (Germany) (AFP)

Austria's Stefan Kraft collected his third ski jump individual world title on Friday when he won the large hill competition at the Nordic World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany.

After the two leaps, the 27-year-old Kraft edged Norway's Robert Johansson by 4.4 points with Germany's Karl Geiger third, 9.1 points back.

Kraft won both the normal and large hill in Lahti, Finland, in 2017 and also picked up individual bronzes on the normal hill in 2015 and 2019 as well as four silvers and two bronzes in team events, including a mixed team bronze last week, but he had not won an individual competition since February 2020.

Johansson, who collected two Olympic bronzes in 2018, collected his first world individual medal at the age of 30.

