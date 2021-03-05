Trainer Gordon Elliott banned over dead horse photo

Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott (2nd right) faces a likely ban from the sport

Dublin (AFP)

Three-time Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott was Friday banned for a year, six months of which are suspended, by Irish racing authorities after a photograph emerged of him sitting on a dead horse.

An Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board (IHRB) panel said the 43-year-old's "extraordinarily foolish action" had damaged the reputation of the sport.

"We consider that a suspension of Mr Elliott’s training licence is merited," they said in a press release.

"In all of the circumstances of this case, to reflect the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry, to deter other offences of this nature and having taken into account the mitigating factors we have heard, we consider the period should be 12 months.

"However, the last six months of this will be suspended."

