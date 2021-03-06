Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Bayern beat Dortmund in six-goal thriller

Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates his hat-trick for Bayern Munich

Berlin (AFP)

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick to leave him on 31 Bundesliga goals this season and seal Bayern Munich's 4-2 home win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead after just nine minutes as Erling Braut Haaland netted twice behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena to shock the club world champions.

However Lewandowksi then struck twice, the second from the penalty spot, to haul Bayern level before the break.

Leon Goretza put Bayern ahead for the first time with two minutes left before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick on 90 minutes.

The win leaves Bayern two points clear of RB Leipzig at the top of the Bundesliga table.

