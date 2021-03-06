Medvedev confirmed to break 'Big Four' 15-year rankings grip

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Russia's Daniil Medvedev will take the world number two ranking on March 15, the ATP said Saturday, and become the first man outside the sport's 'Big Four' to occupy the spot in almost 16 years.

The 25-year-old Russian will replace Rafael Nadal as the number two behind Novak Djokovic who on Monday will set a record himself for total weeks in the top spot with 311.

Since July 25, 2005, only Djokovic, Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray have made the top two.

"With the release of next week's @atptour draws, @DaniilMedwed is confirmed to become World No. 2 on 15 March," the ATP tweeted.

"Medvedev will be the 1st player in the Top 2 since 25 July 2005 other than the Big 4 of @DjokerNole, @RafaelNadal, @rogerfederer and @andy_murray."

Medvedev, who was runner-up to Djokovic at the Australian Open final last month, would have taken the number two ranking this week had he made the final in Rotterdam.

However, he lost in straight sets to Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

