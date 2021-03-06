Veteran Conley finally gets NBA all-star nod

Mike Conley was named an all-star replacement for Devin Booker, making him the third Utah Jazz player in the showcase event

Los Angeles (AFP)

Mike Conley became one of the oldest first-time all stars in NBA history on Friday, the 33-year-old Utah Jazz player replacing Devin Booker in Sunday's annual showcase event.

For the past several years, the Jazz guard has been considered one of the NBA's best players to have never been chosen to play in an all-star game.

He was added to Team LeBron as an replacement for Phoenix Suns Booker, who has an injured left knee.

Conley joins teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as the Jazz's third player in the game. Conley will also take Booker's spot in Sunday's three-point shooting contest.

The Brooklyn Nets also have three all-stars -- James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But Durant is injured and won't play.

Like Conley, Booker was a replacement. He was to fill in for Los Angeles Lakers centre Anthony Davis.

Conley is in his second year with the Jazz after 12 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies. He is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists, while shooting over 42 percent from three-point range.

© 2021 AFP