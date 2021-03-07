Marseille dumped out of French Cup by fourth-division amateurs Canet

Marseille's stars, including Dimitri Payet, were stunned by the amateurs of Canet

Paris (AFP)

Marseille were dumped out of the French Cup by fourth-division outfit Canet-en-Roussillon on Sunday, as an embarrassing 2-1 defeat showed the scale of the task facing incoming coach Jorge Sampaoli.

A difficult season for Marseille took another turn for the worse, despite stand-in coach Nasser Larguet naming a strong side for the last-32 encounter.

Jeremy Posteraro gave Canet a 21st-minute lead before Arkadiusz Milik levelled for visitors OM late in the first half.

But defender Yohan Bai scored 19 minutes from time and Canet held on for a famous victory.

Marseille, who sit eighth in Ligue 1, have now only won two of their last 14 games in all competitions.

