Vlhova wins giant slalom as Shiffrin stutters

On the rise: Petra Vlhova won the giant slalom on her home course

Jasná (Slovakia) (AFP)

Slovakian Petra Vlhova turned the tables on Mikaela Shiffrin to win the World Cup giant slalom in Jasna on Sunday.

Vlhova had led after the first run of the slalom the day before only for the American to seize victory in the second run. On Sunday, Shiffrin led on the first leg with Vlhova second, before the American stuttered and slipped to third.

Vlhova won with a two-run time of 2 minutes 16.66 seconds.

"In the end on my home course I won," said an emotional Vlhova. "This was my dream."

New Zealander Alice Robinson recorded the fastest second-run time to jump from seventh to second, 0.16sec behind. Shiffrin was third, 0.37sec slower than the winner.

Italian Marta Bassino was fourth and, with on race left in the discipline this season, has clinched the small globe for the giant slalom champion.

Vlhova continued to close in on Swiss speed specialist Lara Gut-Behrami, who was ninth, in the chase for the overall World Cup title.

"In the last races in the slalom I was not in good shape," said Vlhova. "I had a small crisis. I trained a lot. I came here to my home."

Vlhova has closed the gap to 36 points behind the Swiss with six races to go: three slaloms, one giant slalom, one super-G, one downhill.

© 2021 AFP