Man of the moment: Rishabh Pant celebrates after the dismissal of Dom Bess in the fourth and final Test

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what in sport this weekend:

"He was told in no uncertain terms that he has got to respect the game a little more. He's got to lose a bit of weight and work hard on his keeping. We know the talent he has and he has responded. He has worked like hell for the last few months and the results are here to see."

-- India cricket coach Ravi Shastri on new superstar Rishabh Pant who hit 101, took two catches and made two stumpings in India's innings and 25 runs win over England in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad.

"We would be stupid to come away from this trip and say: 'Oh it was India, it was extreme conditions, the ball was spinning, it was skidding, it was impossible to bat'. That is the wrong attitude."

-- England skipper Joe Root after the 3-1 series loss.

"It would be a masterpiece to find out how we change that overnight."

-- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after their sixth successive defeat at Anfield, 1-0 to relegation-threatened Fulham.

"I know it's on the rare side for a 40-year-old to come back after a year out. The important thing is I'm pain free and injury free. I'm very happy to be back playing a tournament -- I never thought it was going to take this long."

-- Roger Federer in Doha where he returns to action after more than a year on the sidelines.

"It is the way we play and the way we want to play. We have to know the risk and the rules for the way we want to play. It is what it is."

-- Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after midfielder Granit Xhaka tried to pass the ball out of his own six-yard box instead of clearing it and his miscued effort bounced off Burnley striker Chris Wood into the Arsenal net in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

"The quality is certainly there, that's our DNA."

-- Thomas Mueller of Bayern Munich after the German champions fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Bundesliga.

"Today we did almost everything perfect."

-- Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after the 2-0 win over Manchester City ended the Premier League leaders' 21-game wining run.

© 2021 AFP