Griffin agrees to deal with playoff-contending Brooklyn Nets: reports

Former NBA all-star Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal which will see him finish the season with the Brooklyn Nets

Los Angeles (AFP)

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a contract with former number one NBA draft pick Blake Griffin, US media reported on Sunday.

Free agent forward Griffin will join the Nets for the remainder of the season after being waived by the last-place Detroit Pistons, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The Pistons agreed to a buyout deal with Griffin after unsuccessfully trying to trade the former six-time all-star.

Griffin, who has not played since February 12, had interest from some of the NBA's top playoff contenders. The Nets, who boast a star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, are expected to use him as a reserve player coming off the bench.

Griffin, who will turn 32 later this month, is not the player he used to be and the rebuilding Pistons wanted give more playing time to the younger players in their organization.

Injuries have affected Griffin's game, eliminating the soaring dunks that marked his career. Griffin now contributes offensively by shooting threes and making passes.

Griffin has averaged 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 31.3 minutes in 20 starts this season with Detroit.

He was the top pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2009 NBA draft. Griffin has averaged 21.4 points and 8.7 rebounds in 642 career games with Los Angeles and Detroit.

