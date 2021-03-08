Ireland wing Earls signs contract extension

Advertising Read more

Dublin (AFP)

Ireland and Munster wing Keith Earls has become the latest senior player to extend his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union, the IRFU announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who made his international debut in 2008, has agreed a one-year extension, keeping him at the provincial club until at least the end of the 2021/22 season.

He joins captain Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson and Peter O'Mahony in agreeing extensions to their central contracts in recent weeks.

Earls has won 91 caps and scored 33 tries for Ireland, making him their second-highest try scorer of all time.

"Munster and Ireland are building strong squads with exciting talent coming through, ensuring two very competitive environments," said Earls, whose contract will be wholly funded by the IRFU.

"I want to play a role for Munster this season and next and I am as passionate as ever about pulling on the green jersey and being successful with Ireland."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora hailed Earls, who is in the squad to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday, as a "model professional".

"Keith is a vastly experienced senior international player who continues to perform for both Ireland and Munster," he said.

© 2021 AFP