Lille 'totally condemn unacceptable' racist insults in French Cup win

Lille (France) (AFP)

Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Monday criticised the racist abuse suffered by their players during their French Cup win at Gazelec Ajaccio.

Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches said on Instagram he had received "racist comments" during Sunday's 3-1 victory in Corsica, held behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

"If Lille are already shocked that many tens of 'spectators' were able to meet just metres away from the field during the game in disregard of the Covid-19 rules and securities in place, they totally condemn the unacceptable racist insults proclaimed towards their players by these individuals," they said in a statement.

"The club regret that this behaviour, visible and audible to those at the match, did not lead to any intervention from the organisers."

The hosts also slammed the incident.

"Gazelec Ajaccio condemn all racist remarks which would have taken place during the match," club president Mathieu Messina Arrighi said in a statement.

