Matthews claims Paris-Nice lead as outsider Bol wins stage twp

Australia's Michael Matthews claimed the yellow jersey for his new team Bike Exchange

Amilly (France) (AFP)

Outsider Cees Bol won a crash-strewn stage two of Paris-Nice on Monday as the industrious Australian Michael Matthews took the yellow jersey in his first major race for the Bike Exchange team.

As a crash disrupted the finale Bol rocketed to the head of a reduced bunch sprint outpacing the 2019 world champion Mads Peterson, while Matthews came third.

But Matthews in his first major race since leaving Sunweb in January also took bonus seconds in the intermediary sprints on both Sunday and Monday.

In the general classification he edges four seconds ahead of Pederson and overnight leader Sam Bennett, who was bamboozled by the late fall and came fifth in a tight finish.

"I was in just the right place going into the final corner and that did the trick," said the Dutch DSM rider who was fastest to react to the fall.

Matthews is unlikely to keep the race lead Tuesday when a 14.7km time-trial will blow the field apart.

Overall favourites Primoz Roglic and Tao Geoghegan Hart both finished with the main pack behind the crash but were awarded the same time as the winners.

Monday's stage embarked from the tiny village of Oinville-sur-Montcient with 160 riders for an almost pancake flat 188km run.

Wind not hills was the difficulty of the day as the race headed south of Paris into the great, green pastures of wind-exposed fields where the wheat and corn have not yet grown to create any shelter for the cyclists.

But the crosswinds that have so affected recent editions caused only a brief break in the pack on Monday as the peloton trudged along together most of the way to the finish line at Amily.

Kiwi George Bennett cashed into a post on a tricky village road and hit his head hard enough to break his helmet.

The Jumbo climber gathered his senses and was off on his way before the race doctor could examine him.

Faring worse was Alexis Vuillermoz of Total Direct Energie, who pulled out after another fall in which he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury.

