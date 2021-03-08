NGOs decry OECD candidate's 'terrible' climate record

More than two dozen global civil society leaders have written to the OECD's selection chair to draw attention to what they say are former Australian finance minister Mathias Cormann's statements opposing climate action

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

The Australian politician seeking to head the OECD should be ruled out of the role due to "grave concerns" over his record on climate change, leading environmental groups have said.

More than two dozen global civil society leaders have written to the OECD's selection chair to draw attention to what they say are former finance minister Mathias Cormann's statements opposing climate action.

Cormann is considered a top contender to become secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a group of 37 of the world's richest nations that helps set international standards across multiple sectors.

"In the context of the need to take urgent systemic action to avoid a climate catastrophe that will further entrench poverty and inequality, we firmly believe that the public record of Mathias Cormann should preclude him from being selected as the OECD's new Secretary-General," the letter says.

"We join many voices around the world... with grave concerns over Mr Cormann's ability to truly ensure the OECD is a leader in tackling climate change."

Cormann's office did not respond to requests for comment from AFP. The OECD declined to comment.

The green leaders said Cormann had repeatedly exaggerated or misled the public over Australia's climate performance.

Last year he was on record as describing net-zero emissions by 2050 as "reckless and irresponsible", labelling such targets "extremist".

He has also voted against motions to declare a climate emergency and, as finance minister, approved a fossil gas scheme that could add more than 50 percent to Australia's annual carbon emissions, the leaders said.

Cormann has called Australia's emission trading scheme "economic self-harm which does nothing to help global emissions".

When students in Australia participated in a global strike for climate action, Cormann suggested they "stick to school", and publicly praised a speech by former US president Donald Trump labelling climate activists "prophets of doom".

"It must be considered highly unlikely that Mr Cormann would play an effective role in advocating for ambitious action in reducing emissions among OECD nations," the letter signatories wrote.

Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said Cormann had a "terrible record" when it came to climate.

"If OECD countries want to be taken seriously on climate, which their many green statements and commitments imply they do, then they simply cannot select a climate blocker as the next OECD Secretary General," she said.

© 2021 AFP