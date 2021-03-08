Skriniar sends Inter six points clear in Serie A
Milan (AFP)
Milan Skriniar scored the only goal as Inter Milan pulled six points clear in Serie A with a 1-0 win over Atalanta on Monday.
Inter extended their winning streak to seven league games as they push for a first league title since 2010.
Antonio Conte's side went further ahead of second-placed AC Milan who beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday, with champions Juventus 10 points off top spot, with a game in hand, after a 3-1 win over Lazio.
In a clash between the two biggest scoring teams in Serie A neither found the net in the first half.
Skriniar found away through after 54 minutes sending in off fellow defender Alessandro Bastoni after a corner resulted in a scramble on front of goal in the San Siro.
Atalanta's Champions League ambitions took a knock.
Gian Piero Gasperini's side's four-match league winning run was snapped as the Bergamo outfit sit fifth one-point behind fourth placed Roma.
Inter next travel to relegation-threatened Torino with Atalanta at home against promoted Spezia before their Champions League last 16, second leg visit to Real Madrid.
