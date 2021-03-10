PSG hold off spirited Barcelona to reach Champions League quarter-finals

PSG faced Barcelona for the second leg of the Champions League tie that they led 4-1.

Lionel Messi scored a wondergoal but then missed a penalty as Barcelona squandered a slew of chances in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday that saw Paris Saint-Germain qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win.

PSG were in front after half an hour when Kylian Mbappé converted a soft penalty to become the youngest player to score 25 goals in the tournament.

Messi, however, levelled for 1-1 with a 25-yard drive that flew past Keylor Navas in goal.

The Argentine then missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time as he exited the tournament just 24 hours after fellow veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus was also knocked out.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

