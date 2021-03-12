NFL marks millionth Covid-19 vaccine given in 15 stadiums

US President Joe Biden, center, visits a Covid-19 vaccination site at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL's Houston Texans and among 15 league venues where one million doses have been delivered as of Friday

New York (AFP)

More than one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in 15 NFL stadiums as of Friday, the league announced, with more venues opening next week.

The milestone was reached Friday as more than 10% of the US population has been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.

"With gratitude to health care workers across the country, the NFL is proud that our stadiums & facilities have been used to administer 1 million vaccinations," the league tweeted.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last month that league stadiums would be made available as mass vaccination sites.

Cities with stadiums used for Covid-19 vaccinations include New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Houston, Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and suburban Boston and San Francisco.

Green Bay's famed Lambeau Field will begin administering vaccines on Wednesday with Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans, to open for vaccinations on March 20.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also announced Friday that several members are producing public service announcements to inform and encourage people to get the vaccination.

© 2021 AFP