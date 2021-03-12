Scotland's Nel to start against Ireland in Six Nations

Back in the XV - Scotland prop Willem Nel (C) is set to start against Ireland on Sunday

Edinburgh (AFP)

Willem Nel is set to make his first Scotland start since the 2019 World Cup after being brought in to replace banned prop Zander Fagerson for Sunday's Six Nations match against Ireland.

Fagerson was given a four-game suspension for his head-high challenge on Wales's Wyn Jones.

Nel will be making his first start since Scotland were knocked out of the World Cup by tournament hosts Japan.

Gregor Townsend's men have played just two matches so far in the 2021 Six Nations -- beating England at Twickenham before losing narrowly to Wales.

Their third-round match against France was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp.

Nel returns to a side showing four changes from the team beaten 25-24 by Wales last month.

Sean Maitland replaces Darcy Graham on the wing, Sam Johnson is in at inside centre instead of James Lang and Jamie Ritchie takes over in the back row from Blade Thomson.

"We are well aware of the threats posed by an experienced Ireland squad and our players have prepared for a contest they know is going to require one of their best performances," said Scotland coach Townsend.

"We had prepared well for our postponed game against France and the players have adapted well to the change of plans and have brought real energy and focus to our training sessions this week.

"Playing Ireland is always a physical affair and one that demands you keep stepping up to make tackles or contest for possession."

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Sean Maitland, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie; Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings; Willem Nel, George Turner, Rory Sutherland

Replacements: David Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Scott Steele, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

