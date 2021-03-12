Six Nations: The state of play

Alun Wyn Jones' Wales won their 22nd Triple Crown thanks to victory over England

London (AFP)

The 2021 Six Nations resumes this weekend after a two-week break, with Wales and France seeking to maintain their push for a Grand Slam.

AFP Sport looks at the state of play ahead of the fourth-round matches.

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico (1415 GMT, Saturday)

Tournament leaders Wales will be just one win away from the Grand Slam if they beat perennial strugglers Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Azzurri by contrast, are on a run of 30 successive Six Nations defeats, a sequence stretching back to 2015.

England v France, Twickenham (1645 GMT, Saturday)

France are restarting their title bid against England in "Le Crunch" after a coronavirus outbreak in their camp forced the postponement of their third-round match against Scotland.

Champions England are now all but out of title contention and a loss on Saturday would be their third loss in four games following defeats by Scotland and Wales.

Scotland v Ireland, Murrayfield (1500 GMT, Sunday)

Scotland still have title ambitions after their first win over England at Twickenham since 1983 was followed by an agonising loss at home to Wales.

But a third defeat for Ireland in the 2021 tournament would condemn them to a lowly finish and add to the mounting scrutiny on coach Andy Farrell.

© 2021 AFP